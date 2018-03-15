Google to test video ads on the Play store

While Apple does allow for promoted listings in the App Store, it doesn't currently have video ads (though it does have videos that autoplay without sound while browsing). While video ads may catch more people's attention than other types of promotion, they're also pretty hated. But as apps and companies are competing for eyeballs, it's not surprising that Google would beta test a feature like this.

Google is also experimenting with playable and multi-option video ads. These will allow users to play an ad as if it's a part of a game. Playing ads can give users special incentives, such as extra lives or in-game currency. And users are in control of when they play these ads, so they aren't forced and don't interrupt gameplay. And it allows developers to more fully monetize the games they create.

Clearly Google is (unsurprisingly) thinking of new and innovative ways to deliver ads. There's a delicate balance between engaging advertising and intrusive advertising. It remains to see how these experiments go, but let's hope that video ads don't have a permanent home on the Google Play Store.