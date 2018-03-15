Microsoft forms a new cloud gaming division

While early attempts at game streaming have crashed and burned, like OnLive, it's still an intriguing market. Sony's PlayStation Now service is still alive and kicking on the PS4 and PC, and NVIDIA is doubling down on game streaming with GeForce Now. The latter is still just a beta test though -- even the graphics card giant hasn't figured out how to charge for high-end game streaming. Microsoft isn't saying much about what the new gaming cloud division is working on yet, but its leader, Kareem Choudhry, hints that they're exploring ways to bring content to gamers on any device.