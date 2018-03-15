Movies Anywhere link unlocks a score-only 'The Last Jedi' extra

If you watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi and thought "this would be better if we just removed all the words and sound effects" then we have a treat for you John Williams fans. Now that the movie is out for home viewing on digital services (the 4K Blu-ray and other disc versions go on sale March 27th), director Rian Johnson revealed buyers have access to a silent film-style score-only version of the movie. It's not the first time we've seen something like this (having one might have improved the Tron: Legacy home release, but that movie's director made sure there was a score-only version included with his next movie, Oblivion), but there is an extra wrinkle: Movies Anywhere.
The revamped digital locker service that ties into a number of retailers (including the recently-added Fandango) is your key to the special release. Just make sure it's linked to whatever account you bought the movie with, and then if you check in the Movies Anywhere app (on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku or the web) it will be available. Unfortunately, that means you can't watch it that way on devices that don't have the MA app yet (game consoles, Blu-ray players or connected TVs for example), and, as far as we know, isn't out yet outside the US where Movies Anywhere isn't available.
This is the full movie, but with no dialogue, fx or backgrounds... just John's score. I really wanted to put this out, it's really something to see John's music play with the movie, like a silent film.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018
The one hoop you have to jump through to get it: get the Movies Anywhere app and link whatever account you bought the movie with to it. It's free, it works pretty painlessly. Kinda a pain I know, but I think it's worth it to get this version.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018