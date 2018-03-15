Movies Anywhere link unlocks a score-only 'The Last Jedi' extra

If you watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi and thought "this would be better if we just removed all the words and sound effects" then we have a treat for you John Williams fans. Now that the movie is out for home viewing on digital services (the 4K Blu-ray and other disc versions go on sale March 27th), director Rian Johnson revealed buyers have access to a silent film-style score-only version of the movie. It's not the first time we've seen something like this (having one might have improved the Tron: Legacy home release, but that movie's director made sure there was a score-only version included with his next movie, Oblivion), but there is an extra wrinkle: Movies Anywhere.