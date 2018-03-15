'Fortnite' streamer breaks 500k viewers with help from Drake

Tonight Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins smashed the record for concurrent viewers, crossing the 500,000 mark around 1 AM, mostly due to who he's playing Fortnite with: Drake. It's not all Drake or the popular battle royale game though, as Ninja is the most popular streamer on the platform -- he has over 3 million followers and with over 160,000 paid subscribers, an estimated monthly income of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Back in February Twitch confirmed that the record number of concurrents for an individual had been set at over 388,000 by Dr. Disrespect, but now there's a new champ.

Update (1:47 AM ET): The stream has at times crested over 600,000 viewers, with Kim Dotcom joining the pair. Apparently, the only thing keeping JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Scott out of the action are problems adding Drake's obviously overloaded PSN tag (TheBoyDuddus if you're wondering). Also notable -- they're playing crossplatform with PS4 and PC, which is about to get a significant boost when the mobile Fortnite Battle Royale game launches soon -- you can sign up for access on iOS here.