Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' arrives on September 14th, 2018

It's the third and final chapter in Lara Croft's origin story.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
58m ago in AV
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Square Enix

Square Enix has revealed that Lara Croft's next chapter will be Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and "climactic finale" in her origin trilogy. A new video teaser (below) has Lara fighting soldiers in the jungle, and finishes with a dramatic shot of an eclipse over some kind of ziggurat or pyramid. More importantly, the end of the video shows that the game will be fully revealed on April 27, 2018, and released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC on September 14th, 2018.

There's no news on which developer is building the game, but Kotaku reported earlier that it would be Eidos Montreal, the studio that created Deus Ex:Mankind Divided, rather than Crystal Dynamics, the California company behind the last two Tomb Raider games.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr