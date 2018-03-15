'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' arrives on September 14th, 2018

Square Enix has revealed that Lara Croft's next chapter will be Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and "climactic finale" in her origin trilogy. A new video teaser (below) has Lara fighting soldiers in the jungle, and finishes with a dramatic shot of an eclipse over some kind of ziggurat or pyramid. More importantly, the end of the video shows that the game will be fully revealed on April 27, 2018, and released on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC on September 14th, 2018.