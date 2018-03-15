The Morning After: Drake plays some 'Fortnite'

Just what we needed.Logitech's G560 gaming speakers add synchronized ambient lighting

Logitech G's latest PC speakers aren't just focused on sounding good -- they can also create a light show around your desk with four RGB LED lighting zones, which can display around 16.8 million colors. Together with Logitech's Gaming Software, the LIGHTSYNC technology will match the colors of what you're seeing on screen, even if you're looking at a movie.

Remember those pinprick blood tests?SEC charges Theranos and CEO Elizabeth Holmes with 'massive fraud'

Theranos, as well as CEO Holmes and former president Balwani are said to have raised more than $700 million from investors through "an elaborate, years-long fraud." This involved making "false statements about the company's technology, business and financial performance." Holmes will have to pay a $500,000 fine and return 18.9 million shares in Theranos that she owned, among other penalties.

Everyone is playing 'Fortnite' right now.Drake joined Ninja on Twitch and broke a streaming record

While you were asleep Tyler "Ninja" Blevins teamed up with Drake, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Scott for some Fortnite, and, shockingly, people wanted to watch. At one point, over 600,000 people were watching live, well above the old concurrent record for an individual streamer that had been set at 388,000 just a month ago.

Hello?Nest's $229 video doorbell is a useful addition

Today, the Hello and the previously announced Nest x Yale Lock are officially available for $229 and $249 respectively. Oh, and there's the new Nest Temperature Sensor, which helps control the temperature in more rooms around the house. The products are a bit pricey, but our hands-on time showed how well the ecosystem can work with them all put together.

Tabletop gaming with a 24-inch tablet and Amiibo-like pieces.PlayTable combines blockchain and board games for peak nerdery

Yup, you heard that right.

The wrap-up.What we saw at SXSW Interactive

While in Austin, we checked out the Bose AR glasses that overlay audio on the real world, the build-a-vibrator workshop hosted by Crave, a rousing speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Ready Player One's suite of VR games, HBO's Westworld in real life, Samsung's adorable AI assistants, and much, much more. And that's not even mentioning all the barbecue.

