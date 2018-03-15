Tribeca Games returns with a dive into ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’

On April 27th, the creative team behind the latest Tomb Raider installment will discuss the evolution of Lara Croft as well as the techniques and tools needed to create the series and the inspiration that guides it. The panel will include Senior Game Director Daniel Bisson, Franchise Creative Director Noah Hughes, writer Jill Murray, Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs and Camilla Luddington, the performance artist for Lara Croft. There will also be an extended gameplay demo of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Also on the 27th, Creative Director Cory Barlog will give attendees a look at the creative process behind God of War and will share stories about its development as well as insights into some of the creative decisions that went into the game's making.

Tribeca Games will also parter with Super League Gaming to host a League of Legends tournament. NYC players who are level 30 and above can take part in online qualifiers starting on April 14th and the top players will compete live at the festival on April 28th.

And lastly, Tribeca Games has invited 15 New York-based independent game developers to build new games within 48 hours using IBM technology. The games they produce will be available for attendees to play during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Tickets for Tribeca Games are free and will be available starting march 27th through the Tribeca Film Festival website. Those interested in registering for the Battle of the Boroughs League of Legends tournament can do so here.