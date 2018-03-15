US sanctions Russians for cyberattacks and election meddling

Among those being sanctioned is the Internet Research Agency, which US officials have said played a major role in the Russian campaign to sow political discord during the 2016 election. The Treasury Department notes the IRA's efforts to create fake online personas and pose as US individuals and organizations, the ads it bought during the election and the political rallies it organized and coordinated ahead of and following the election. Along with the IRA, the Treasury Department sanctioned an additional two entities and 13 individuals who assisted the IRA in some way.

Russian intelligence organization the Federal Security Service also received sanctions today due to its role in the 2014 Yahoo hack and for using its cyber tools "to target Russian journalists and politicians critical of the Russian government; Russian citizens and government officials; former officials from countries bordering Russia; and U.S. government officials, including cyber security, diplomatic, military and White House personnel." The Main Intelligence Directorate, a Russian military intelligence organization, also garnered sanctions for its involvement in the NotPetya cyberattack that harmed businesses, hospitals and government agencies in Europe, Asia and the US earlier this year. Six individuals that acted on behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate were also sanctioned.

Today's sanctions follow the indictment of 13 Russian nationals who were allegedly involved in efforts to sway the US election. They were indicted last month as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.