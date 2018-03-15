'Yakuza 6' makes Tokyo's red-light district virtually real

Don Quijote aka Donki is a well-known discount chain store in Japan, and it's been featured in the Yakuza series since its first release (and it started selling the games as well since the second instalment). Think Pikachu onesies, rice cookers, bikes, headphones, matcha-flavored Kit-Kats and sex toys, all in one place. Part of the store layout here in the game was surprisingly similar to what I saw in real life, though the game only offers one floor to explore. The Yakuza series isn't the only game franchise to replicate Tokyo in detail: Persona 5 somehow managed to recreate the chaos of Shibuya, train station and all, faithfully. It didn't however, have the brand clout that Yakuza apparently wields.

Real Japanese eateries such as Sushi Zanmai and Cafe Pronto are dotted around the game as well, though you might not find them at the same locations in the real world. Kiryu can also get a membership at fitness chain, Rizap, in order to boost his various stats -- and gets his own "before" and "after" montage in the process.

It's also worth pointing out that you can buy items that exist in real life, mainly beverages (Suntory is also a long-time collaborator since the first release) and medicines. Kiryu even uses a Sony Xperia XZ, which is a nice upgrade from his old featurephone -- at least he can take selfies now.