Alcatel’s Android Go phone is headed to the US

At MWC, multiple companies announced phones that would support the new Android Go OS. While it was pitched as a way for cheaper phones in developing countries to keep parity with Android versions in regions with more powerful devices, US consumers could certainly use an affordable smartphone that runs the latest apps. The 1X is expected to retail for $100 and be the first in the country to offer an 18:9 screen (5.5 inch) at that price -- plus, the US edition comes with a fingerprint sensor.

As we saw in Spain, the 3V isn't the highest-end phone in Alcatel's lineup, but it does have a few things going for it. Chief among them is a 2160x1080 screen and the company's first dual-camera setup in its US-sold devices (a main 12-megapixel paired with a wide-angle 2-megapixel).