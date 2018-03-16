Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple is holding an education-focused event on March 27th

And the big surprise? It's in Chicago, not California.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

Well, can't say we saw this one coming. We were expecting Apple to take some time this month to talk about a sequel to its popular, low-cost iPad, and maybe even share some more information about its long-awaited wireless charging mat. Instead, Apple just sent out invites to an education-focused press event on March 27 where the company will discuss "creative new ideas for teachers and students" at a high school in Chicago.

The drastic change in locale is a clear signal that this event is far from Apple's business as usual, but it would still make sense for Apple to talk about the future of its cheap iPads. Remember, inexpensive, easy-to-manage machines like Chromebooks have become widely used for schools looking to make sure classrooms are more connected and students are more digitally literate. This might be Apple's next attempt at claiming a larger chunk of that market for itself, but for now, we'll just have to wait 11 days and see for ourselves.

In this article: apple, education, gear, ipad, personal computing, personalcomputing
By Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco

Chris is Engadget's senior mobile editor and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. His early years were spent taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. That passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, because man, those curves.

55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr