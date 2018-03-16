Karlie Kloss' coding camp covers more cities and languages this year

Kode with Klossy, Karlie Kloss' coding camp for girls, is expanding this year. Last year, the program offered 15 camps in 12 cities, but this summer, it's running 50 camps in 25 cities and will teach 1,000 young women between the ages of 13 and 18 about coding. Founded by Kloss in 2015, the free, two-week camp instructs attendees on front-end and back-end software engineering and covers Ruby, Javascript, HTML and CSS coding languages. This year, the camp is also adding Swift to its curriculum. "This year, we've also got a really exciting new track on Swift, so the girls at our camps not only learn the ABCs of code, but real-world examples of tech that touches our lives today," Kloss told Mashable. "They're learning what a loop is or how to interpolate using concepts or ideas that touch their lives, like Instagram, Twitter or Postmates."
At the end of the two-week camp, those attending build and present a functional mobile app or website that they share with others during the camp's demonstration day. According to Kode with Klossy, previous campers have developed apps that assist with ADHD, help girls find local tech mentors and connect users with volunteer opportunities that mesh with their interests. "What we do at Kode With Klossy goes beyond teaching computer science -- we empower our scholars to use their coding skills to make a difference in their communities," Kloss said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Teach For America this year to create collaborative and creative learning environments where our scholars not only learn code, but build self-confidence, teamwork and communication skills. I am so unbelievably proud of our growing community and very excited to welcome 1,000 girls this summer."
This year, Kode with Klossy partnered with Teach For America to recruit and hire the 50 camp instructors that will be running this summer's camps. You can see a full list of where the 2018 camps will be available, apply for a spot or nominate a girl for a scholarship here. Applications are due April 15th.