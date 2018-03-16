Lyft tests 'all-access' subscriptions for riders

Variety writer Janko Roettgers received an offer of $199 for up to 30 free rides a month (as long as each ride costs less than $15 -- if it goes above that he'd be charged the additional cost), while another writer saw a $300 offer for the same package. We also received an invite, promising up to 7 rides per week (as long as they're worth less than $15) for $49.

Apparently these tests have been going on for a few months, and CNET reports that CEO Logan Green said on a call that "The ideal scenario is moving to a subscription model." There's no word on when this may roll out more widely, or at what price.