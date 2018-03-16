Mickey and Minnie AR Emoji arrive in time for Galaxy S9 launch

If you think the Galaxy S9's personalized AR emoji creations are creepy, well, you're right. But as teased by Samsung at its launch event in MWC a few weeks ago, some familiar Disney faces are joining the robo-avatar party. Both Mickey and Minnie will be available starting today -- coincidentally, the day that the S9 and S9 plus go on sale. It's just the start of Disney's AR emoji series. Samsung says more will come throughout the year and will include The Incredibles cast and (yes!) Frozen. Ugh, just as long as it's not Olaf.