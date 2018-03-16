Show More Results

iPad users can beta test Microsoft’s Edge browser now

The regular release should be available in a few months.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in Mobile
Microsoft has slowly been rolling out its Edge browser to various devices; it was officially released for iPhones back in November, with the promise that an iPad version was on the way. Now, it's finally here -- but only in beta. Microsoft Edge testers for iOS can download the iPad version today.

It's basically a scaled-up version of the iPhone browser. Tom Warren over at The Verge notes that while it has similar features to the iPhone version, such as "Continue on PC," it does not feature split screen support for iOS 11. However, it's fully possible that feature might be implemented during beta testing or in the final release.

