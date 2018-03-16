Pokémon Go players can use Facebook to log in and sync devices

Niantic is making it easier to log into Pokémon Go, perhaps in an effort to prevent you from giving up on the game completely if you don't play for long stretches of time. You can now link Pokémon Go with your Facebook account, so you don't have to spend time trying to remember a password you invented on the fly when you signed up. By linking your accounts, you'll easily be able to access your game and progress across multiple devices. You'll also be able to continue accessing your game even if you signed up using a university or work email address you might lose access to in the future.