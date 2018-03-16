Pokémon Go players can use Facebook to log in and sync devices

Niantic is making it easier to log into Pokémon Go, perhaps in an effort to prevent you from giving up on the game completely if you don't play for long stretches of time. You can now link Pokémon Go with your Facebook account, so you don't have to spend time trying to remember a password you invented on the fly when you signed up. By linking your accounts, you'll easily be able to access your game and progress across multiple devices. You'll also be able to continue accessing your game even if you signed up using a university or work email address you might lose access to in the future.
If you log into the game using a Pokémon Trainer Club account, you'll be able to link your Trainer profile with Facebook and Google. So, in case you're not a big social media user or have used a school or work email address, you can choose to log in with one of your Gmail addresses instead. Whether this move will help prevent Niantic from losing more players remains to be seen. For now, head to the Settings menu within the game and choose the platform you'd like to link if the feature sounds useful.