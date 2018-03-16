Ron Gilbert's 'Thimbleweed Park' gets physical collector's editions

Fans of adventure game classics have a reason to give Thimbleweed Park one more look -- it's about to get a physical release, complete with both standard ($35) and limited collector's editions ($65) for PS4 and Switch. Made by Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick (Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion) the side-scrolling adventure game erupted from a 2014 Kickstarter before its eventual release on PC, consoles and mobile devices.
The collector-ready Big Box Edition includes treats like a poster, newspaper and post-it notes. The PS4 edition has exclusive stickers and a tape cassette, while the Switch version drops those to add stickers and a phone book. In case you missed it, the game's maker's promised not just a homage, but a real new point and click adventure investigating strange deaths and other odd events in its namesake town.
New rules have made boxed editions a bit harder to come by, but Limited Run Games is again handling the job for this one. Quantities are limited, and they go on sale March 30th.
An announcement so important, it's worth breaking my Twitter shunning: Thimbleweed Park is getting physical PS4 and Switch releases via @LimitedRunGames. https://t.co/blBIoC9dYD pic.twitter.com/rwZyuda3SQ— Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) March 14, 2018