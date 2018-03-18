Samsung will drop its mobile movie editor when Android P arrives

It's not certain just why Samsung is ditching Movie Maker or what will happen in the aftermath. Is this due to a lack of popularity, a compatibility issue, an expectation of a replacement (whether from itself or Google) or something else entirely? Samsung has been accused of offering needlessly duplicative apps on its Galaxy phones in the past, but you can't argue the same for Movie Maker when Android's current built-in video editing is basic at best. This may be an acknowledgment that bundled movie editors aren't as appealing in an era when you're more likely posting a raw clip to Instagram than producing a magnum opus you'll watch on a big screen.