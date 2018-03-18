Twitter may be the next to ban cryptocurrency ads

The company told Engadget it had no comment at the moment.

While the tipsters didn't provide Twitter's exact reasoning, it's likely to be the same as for the site's peers: it doesn't want to knowingly put users at risk. Many ICOs and token sales have uncertain prospects, and in the worst cases are take-the-money-and-run scams. Meld that with the threat of hackers and there's a real chance investors will lose money, with little recourse if things go sour. More regulations are likely coming, but that's not much comfort to Twitter, Google and others who face pressure to protect their users while the crypto market remains a wild frontier.