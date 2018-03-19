Google Pay now lets Las Vegas Monorail riders use phones to board

Google announced today that it's making purchasing and using tickets for the Las Vegas Monorail a little bit simpler. Now, riders will be able to buy tickets online through the Monorail site, save them to Google Pay and then just wave their phone near the fare gate to board. You don't even need to open the app. Once your ticket has been accepted, a blue check mark pops up on your screen and you're good to go.
The mobile tickets are powered by NXP's Mifare technology and beyond using the tickets, the Google Pay app will also show you recent transactions, trips and where the nearest Monorail station is located. Google, which united its Google Wallet and Android Pay services earlier this year, says the ability to use Google Pay for transit will be coming to more cities soon. Portland's TriMet transit system announced a beta test of virtual transit cards housed within Google Pay last year.