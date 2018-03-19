Japan's next-gen bullet train is sleeker and tech-friendly

Japan is still as fond of bullet trains as it ever was, and that's reflected in its latest and greatest model. Central Japan Railway has unveiled a prototype of the N700S, a 'Supreme' bullet train that's designed to be kinder to both the environment and its passengers. It's 20 percent lighter, consumes 7 percent less energy and has a boxier nose that promises to cut back on the sonic boom-like effect when the train zips through tunnels at up to 186MPH. Travelers, meanwhile, get power outlets at every seat (not just the windows like before), more comfortable seats and overhead racks that light up at each station to remind you to check for luggage.