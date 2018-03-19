Show More Results

Uber stops all self-driving car tests after fatal accident

It's stopping all tests in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Toronto and the greater Phoenix area.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
Uber is putting all of its self-driving vehicle tests on hold after one of its cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona Sunday evening. According to ABC affiliate KNXV, the car had a human operator behind the wheel but was in autonomous mode. A woman walking on a crosswalk was struck by the car and she later died in the hospital due to the injuries she sustained. Uber says that it is working with the the local authorities.

While this isn't the first fatal accident involving a self-driving vehicle, it does appear to be the first resulting in the death of a pedestrian. "Our hearts go out to the victim's family," Uber tweeted today.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told us that the agency is sending a team to Tempe to investigate the accident. The Tempe police department has confirmed the reports and has said, "Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation."

