What's on TV: 'Sea of Thieves,' 'Krypton' and 'Roxanne, Roxanne'

While the NCAA tournament moves on to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite 8, gamers have some interesting new options as Sea of Thieves arrives on PC and Xbox One, and the co-op escape game A Way Out goes on sale with an unusual twist -- as long as you buy it, you can play with a friend even if they haven't. On TV, Syfy drops its Superman prequel series Krypton and Portlandia wraps up its series run. Netflix has a busy release schedule this week, with the hip-hop biopic Roxanne, Roxanne, as well as a movie starring the Workaholics guys: Game Over, Man!. For movie fans there's Jumanji available in 4K, and the F1 series starts Sunday morning on ESPN. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K)
- Pitch Perfect 3 (4K)
- The 'Burbs (Collector's Edition)
- Downsizing (4K)
- Pitch Perfect (4K)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (4K)
- Ichi the Killer
- Baal
- Audio Beats (PS4)
- Octahedron (PC, PS4)
- Attack on Titan 2 (PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole DLC, (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- RBI Baseball 18 (Xbox One, Switch, PS4)
- Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition (PS4)
- Don't Bite Me Bro! (PS4)
- Minefield (PS4)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, PC)
- Titan Quest (PS4, Xbox One)
- Where Are My Friends? (Xbox One, PS4)
- Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered (PS4, Xbox One)
- Ark Park (PS4, PC)
- A Way Out (PS4, PC, Xbox One - 3/24)
- Castle of Heart (Switch)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant King (PS4, PC)
Monday
- D.C.'s Legend's of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- McLaren, Starz, 9 PM
- The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
- iZombie, CW, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- Living Biblically, CBS, 9:30 PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
- McMafia, AMC, 10 PM
- Shoot the Messenger, WGN, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Final Space, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Standups (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TruTV, 6:40 PM
- Shadowhunters (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- Rise, NBC, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- The Quad, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High (season finale), A&E, 10 PM
- Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., USA, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere), TruTV, 10:30 PM
- Another Period (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 & 10:30 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- The Looming Tower, Hulu, 3 AM
- The X-Files (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Alone Together (season finale), Freeform, 8:30 PM
- Speechless (season finale), ABC, 8:30
- Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- 9-1-1 (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Krypton (series premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (season finale), 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Innocent (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Sweet 16, CBS & TBS, 7 PM
- Gotham: A Dark Knight, Fox, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Beyond (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja, USA, 9 PM
- Station 19 (series premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 & 10 PM
- Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 9 PM
- Champions, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 9:30 & 10 PM
- Atlanta, FX, 10 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Portlandia (series finale), IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Roxanne, Roxanne, Netflix, 3 AM
- Paradox, Netflix, 3 AM
- Game Over, Man!, Netflix, 3 AM
- Alexa & Katie (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Remix, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Mechanism (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Layla M., Netflix, 3 AM
- Requiem (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Santa Clarita Diet (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Sword Gai: The Animation (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step, Hulu, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen, CBS & TBS, 7 PM
- Once Upon A Time, ABC, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- The Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- Taken, NBC, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance (season finale), HBO, 11 PM
- This Is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 12 AM
Saturday
- The 2018 Kid's Choice Awards, Nick, 8 PM
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, CNN, 10 PM
Sunday
- F1 Australian GP, ESPN2, 1 AM
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Joel McHale Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Elite Eight, CBS, 2 PM
- American Idol ABC, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Genius Junior, NBC, 9 PM
- American Dynasties, CNN, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Unsung: Shirley Caesar, TV One, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Here and Now, HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz, 9 PM
- Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Trust (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
- Billions (season premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, CNN, 10 PM
- Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 10 PM
- Timeless, NBC, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Deception, ABC, 10 PM
- Barry: Chapter One (series premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10 PM
[All times listed are in ET]