Upcoming Windows 10 accessibility features include Narrator upgrades

Narrator is also getting a slew of upgrades. The screen reader will be more responsive and will navigate the web more effectively. It will also be able to emphasize bolded, italicized, underlined and capitalized text without having to use announcements like "start bold" and "end bold." Instead, Narrator will change its reading speed, pitch and/or volume to denote the text formatting. Narrator can now also run in Safe Mode and within Microsoft Edge, it will start describing actions like opening and closing tabs, adding favorites and page loading.

Microsoft's eye control features are still in preview, but they're also getting some improvements. Upcoming features include the ability to scroll, direct left and right click capabilities and the option to pause eye control so users can read or stream without accidentally clicking.

And lastly, Learning Tools in Microsoft Edge will also get new features, like the ability to break down complex words and identify parts of speech, and Microsoft will introduce text suggestions for hardware keyboard use.

Microsoft says it's always looking for feedback when it comes to new features and these are no exception. Those previewing these features through the Windows Insider Program can share their thoughts through the Feedback app.