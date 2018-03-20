Show More Results

'The Banner Saga 3' will arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer

It'll arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the same time.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
The Banner Saga 3 is coming out this summer, and you'll be able to play it on your Nintendo Switch. The cartoony, crowd-funded, Norse-themed tactical RPG series' conclusion will be released on Nintendo's hybrid portable/home console this summer the same time as PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to developer Stoic.

More than that, during its "Nindies" livestream, Nintendo announced that the game's two prequels would appear on the Switch at some point as well. Progress will carry over from one game to the next, and yep, permadeath for your party members will play a big role with the final game, too. If you'd like a taste of what the series has to offer, the first two games are available on mobile storefronts, in addition to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

