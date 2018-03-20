Engadget giveaway: Win a Samsung Galaxy S9 courtesy of Speck!

Samsung's recently released Galaxy S9 smartphones have received a good amount of praise, often listed among the best Android devices you can buy. The camera performs well in low light and you get speedy overall performance packed into a sleek design. These features do come at a premium price and anyone making the investment should know that a case is a wise move.

That's why this week, Speck has offered a Samsung Galaxy S9 in midnight black along with its own Presidio Folio Leather case (also black) for one lucky reader. This is the company's first 10-foot drop protective folio case, so it should keep your handset safe in most daily scenarios. It also includes a hidden slot for three cards, helping your phone double as wallet and portable computer. (The case will also be available for the iPhone X, if Android's not your thing.) You have up to three chances at winning a Samsung Galaxy S9 and Speck Presidio Folio Leather case when you hit up the Rafflecopter widget below. Good luck!