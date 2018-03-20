Facebook plans all-staff meeting on Cambridge Analytica scandal

According to an internal calendar invitation seen by The Verge, the meeting is slated to last just 30 minutes, with one source suggesting the move is merely a "stopgap" measure designed to buy time before the all-hands meeting on Friday, which will allegedly be led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg has come under fire for remaining silent on the matter so far, but it's clear the company has significant concerns about what the revelations mean for it going forward. Today's meeting, which is also being live-streamed for remote staff, will be the first time a large group of Facebook employees have had the opportunity to question the company's leadership in person. If Facebook is as culpable as reports suggest it is, its staff are not going to be happy being viewed as complicit in the matter.