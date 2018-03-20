Facebook plans to brief Congress on the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Since reports on the Cambridge Analytica scandal (you can read more about that here) began to surface, a number of entities have sought answers from both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. US Senator Ron Wyden sent Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter this week that requested more information about the situation and the UK Parliament has asked Zuckerberg himself to appear before its Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Facebook representatives are working to hammer out when and how Senate and House briefings will take place as well who from the company will attend them.