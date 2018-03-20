First look at SyFy's 'Nightflyers' is equal parts 'Aliens' and 'Psycho'

As Martin himself says in the trailer above, "Nightflyers is a haunted house story on a starship. It's Psycho in space." It's hard not to think Alien, either, when the voice-over says that the message is not a distress call but a warning. They do not want the Nightflyer brought back to Earth. On top of that, the crew itself is full of conflict and distrust, making for a pretty tense horror set piece. This is the second time Martin's novella has been adapted; there was a 1987 movie with the same title.