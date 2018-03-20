HP’s tiny laser printers are the length of a pencil

Today, HP revealed the LaserJet Pro M15 and M28 series, which are the smallest laser printers in their class. These tiny printers are about the length of a No. 2 pencil, yet still are able to print 18–19 pages per minute. These printers are also mobile-optimized; thanks to the HP Smart App, users can control the printer entirely from their smartphones. The printer supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, WiFi Direct and is Mopria certified.
The printer's small size doesn't translate to a giant price tag. According to HP, these printers are also the company's lowest priced, though we don't have details on exactly how much the M15s and M28s will cost. These printers will be available worldwide starting in April 2018.