LinkedIn adds Snapchat-like video filters because of course it is

Even LinkedIn can't resist the urge to imitate Snapchat, it seems. The job-oriented social network is adding eerily familiar-looking filters to its video capture tools for Android and iOS, letting you brag about your "side hustle" and other updates as if you're one of the hip kids. It feels forced, to put it mildly, but it could be helpful for describing a big trade conference or work project when plain footage might put viewers to sleep. The feature should be available today, so it's worth a try if you'd rather not post Instagram videos in your LinkedIn feed just to seem relevant.