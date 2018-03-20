Samsung's first 3D Cinema LED screen launches in Swiss theater

This first practical rollout also increases the chances that you'll get into the theater in the first place. Silhcity no longer needs a projector closet in the revamped theater, making room for more seats.

The question, of course, is whether or not these screens will see widespread adoption. Even the 2D-only Cinema LED screens are available in just three cities (Seoul, Busan and Shanghai). Samsung will have to convince theater operators that it's worth upgrading, and that may be a tough sell if they're already doing plenty of business with projectors. You may be more likely to see LED screens in brand new or revamped theaters where a new screen was always going to be in the cards.