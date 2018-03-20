The Morning After: Uber halts its self-driving car tests

The NTSB is investigating.

Uber stops all self-driving car tests after fatal crash

Sunday evening, one of Uber's autonomous SUVs struck a woman who later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. It appears to be the first time a pedestrian has died after a collision with an autonomous vehicle, and as a result, Uber has temporarily suspended all its testing. While an investigation is ongoing, the Tempe police chief provided an update based on video from the car itself, and said "it's very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway." Still, if there's a chance for widespread adoption of self-driving car technology, the amount of transparency Uber displays right now will be important.

It keeps getting worse.

Making sense of the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica nightmare

The idea of a data-science company no one has ever heard of attempting to poke around in a country's collective psyche sounds like a plot out of Black Mirror, and yet here we are. We have some explanations of what this whole situation is about, even as it continues to evolve. Yesterday, the UK's Channel 4 dropped videotapes from an undercover investigation where it captured CA execs, including its CEO, proposing the use of blackmail and propaganda. While Cambridge Analytica put out its own statement denying wrongdoing, the UK Information Commissioner is seeking a warrant to investigate its offices today. Meanwhile, at Facebook, the NYT reports, CSO Alex Stamos has arranged to leave later this year.

And the standard Vive bundle is $100 cheaper.

HTC's Vive Pro headset is available to pre-order for $799

As GDC kicks off, HTC has announced its latest VR headset, the Vive Pro. It packs higher-res OLED displays, dual depth-sensing cameras and more. All that extra tech drives the price up to $799, and it's available for pre-order now if you're interested. If that's a little too rich, you can still get the standard Vive headset, which is seeing its price drop by $100 to $499.

It actually runs pretty well.

'PUBG' arrives on mobile in the US

Get it right now, for free, on iOS or Android.

Don't expect to see any game demos this week.

Goodbye Ataribox, hello Atari VCS

The company has announced it's rebranding the Ataribox as the Atari VCS in a nod to the 2600's little-used full name and plans to show prototypes of the system, the Classic Joystick and the Modern Controller at the Game Developers Conference this week.

