Facebook hit with fine in South Korea for limiting user access

"Facebook did not actively look into the complaints from local telecoms service providers that users are complaining about slower connections and as a result its service quality was not maintained at an appropriate level," the KCC said in a statement. "When controversies erupted in South Korea about Facebook's rerouting, the company restored the connections to their original state around October and November of 2017." ISPs in the country received multiple complaints per day regarding slow connections during the timeframe in which Facebook was rerouting to non-domestic networks.

Facebook claimed it didn't violate the South Korean law because its terms of use say that it can't guarantee its services won't be subject to delays. However, the KCC didn't accept the argument and has recommended Facebook change that section of its terms of use. In a statement, Facebook said, "We are disappointed with the KCC's decision. We strive to deliver optimal performance for all our users and will continue working with Korean internet service providers toward this goal."