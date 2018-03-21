Mark Zuckerberg will address the Cambridge Analytica scandal soon

This public statement will come after days of controversy and public scrutiny into how data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica came into possession of information on some 50 million Facebook users. That data was allegedly provided to the Trump campaign to help it secure a place in the White House in 2016. Since the news broke late last Friday, Facebook has been under fire from Congress, the FTC, the Attorneys General of Massachusetts and New York, the UK's Information Commissioner and -- of course -- the public.

We'll have to wait and see whether his statements can slow Facebook's declining stock price and reassure troubled users, but the cries of #DeleteFacebook appear to be louder than ever.