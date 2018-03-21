Google Maps for iOS now shows restaurant waiting times

The app displays average waiting times hour-by-hour throughout the day, tells you how long the average wait is and also when a restaurant's peak hours take place. So no more standing in line for hours to try the latest food craze (unless that's your thing). The update also makes finding reviews for specific restaurants a more intuitive process.

The update also provides more information on public transit systems, indicating exactly which entrances you need to enter based on your travel criteria. This feature is available in New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, Paris, Los Angeles, Delhi, Moscow, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona, Kiev, and Budapest, with more in the pipeline.