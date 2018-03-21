Hublot’s first smartwatch will cost over $5,000

Another luxury brand is jumping into the smartwatch game. Hublot has announced that it's making a limited number of its first smartwatch -- an extension of its Big Bang line that's all about the 2018 FIFA World Cup. While World Cup referees will wear the watch, consumers will be able to buy it as well, though the company says it's only making 2,018 of them. The smartwatch will announce World Cup matches 15 minutes before they begin and will update wearers on yellow and red cards, player changes and goals. Game statistics will appear on the watch face while play is ongoing.
The Big Bang smartwatch runs Google's Wear OS and is compatible with Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 9 and above. It goes on sale starting May 1st and it will cost you. Jean-Claude Biver, watch chief at Hublot's parent company LVMH, told Bloomberg that it will be priced around 5,000 francs (approximately $5,241).
Hublot's watch is the latest addition to those offered by luxury brands. Others include models from Tag Heuer and Montblanc.