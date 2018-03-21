Jaguar Land Rover tests autonomous parking on public roads

The automaker has also been testing other connected car features, including a collaborative parking feature where vehicles share info about free spaces as you approach a parking lot. Other tests included warnings from emergency vehicles, advance warning of sudden braking, dangerous intersection warnings (to avoid merging into extra-busy traffic) and optimal traffic light data to prevent you from running a red.

It's not certain if or when this technology might go into full-fledged use; it's part of an ongoing partnership with the UK Autodrive project. However, it would be relatively easy to implement the autonomous parking given that it's only tackling a small portion of the driving experience. Connected features are another story -- they'd depend a multi-manufacturer standard that let vehicles share their status.