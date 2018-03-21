Mark Zuckerberg is sorry

Given the news that has broken over the last few days about the collection and use of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica, there's been an expectation that the company's leaders will speak out and tonight Mark Zuckerberg finally did. Following up on his Facebook post and rollout of some new rules and policy initiatives, the CEO granted a rare on-camera interview with CNN, and also spoke to others like Wired, the New York Times and Recode.

In the interviews, the first difference that jumps out is the presence of an actual apology for... something. As Zuckerberg said to Recode, "We let the community down and I feel really bad and I'm sorry about that."

A statement that may have more lasting meaning is his response to a CNN question about whether or not Facebook should be regulated. Zuckerberg said "I actually am not sure we shouldn't be regulated," and also referenced how the company's reaction to "bad actors" who try to manipulate elections has changed. While in 2016 it was not as proactive, he pointed out Facebook's use of AI tools during the French election and subsequent events around the world to detect and filter out the use of fake accounts.