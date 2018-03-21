Netflix opens its public bug bounty program

Netflix joins a number of other companies that have public bug bounty programs aimed at rooting out security flaws before they become an issue. Intel recently opened up its program following the Meltdown and Spectre fiasco while Apple launched its in 2016. Samsung, Google, DJI and Twitter are also among those with bug bounty programs.

On average, Netflix pays out $1,102 for valid submissions, though it has paid as high as $15,000 in the past. You can see the company's payout scale here. The company says its report acknowledgement average is 2.7 days and researchers that spot an issue that Netflix then fixes get added to the Security Researcher Hall of Fame.