The next version of Chrome will block autoplaying videos with sound

With Chrome 64, Google began allowing users to stop videos from autoplaying on specific websites but with Chrome 66, the company is adding new criteria that dictate when videos can autoplay. As 9to5Google reports, in Google's upcoming version of Chrome, there are a few conditions that must be met for media to autoplay on a website. It must be muted or not have audio, the user has to have tapped or clicked on the site while browsing, the site has to have been added to the Home Screen by the user on mobile or the user has to have frequently played media on that site if on desktop.
Chrome 66 is now in the beta channel and should be released in the next few weeks. Along with the new autoplay restrictions, Chrome 66 will also display warnings following crashes caused by third-party software injecting code and removes trust for Symantec certificates.