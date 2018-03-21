Pininfarina will go from designer to automaker with all-EV lineup

The rest of the lineup reportedly involves SUVs. The highest-end model in the group, codenamed PF-One, would tout roughly 940HP (from a monstrous 140kWh battery pack) and a sub-3 second 0-62MPH acceleration. It'd chase after the Lamborghini Urus. The other too models, meanwhile, would pursue the Porsche Cayenne SUV and Macan crossover.

The tipsters said Pininfarina would officially enter manufacturing with an announcement at the same time as Rome's Formula E race gets underway on April 14th. If so, it'd be part of a larger trend where familiar auto industry names launch primarily or exclusively electric car brands. While they tend to focus on the high end, they reflect a growing confidence that companies can revolve around EVs instead of treating them as niche models.