Senate passes sex-trafficking bill that may lead to online censorship

Combating the horrifying practice of sex trafficking is an issue that knows no partisan lines. As a cosponsor of #SESTA, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, I was pleased the Senate passed it today. Now it's onto @POTUS. I hope he signs it soon. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 21, 2018

You can read a more in-depth discussion of the bill here, but what it will do is amend section 230 of the Communications Decency Act -- a piece of legislation that protects internet companies from liability for user-generated speech. SESTA will prevent these companies from being protected by the law if they knowingly aid sex trafficking. But groups like the EFF and Wikimedia have argued that such a law might only protect large companies while smaller ones could stand to be irreparably harmed.

Ivanka Trump has backed the measure, tweeting her support of a vote to pass the bill yesterday. The EFF, on the other hand, tweeted that today was "a dark day for the internet."