Twitter is the latest tech giant losing its security chief

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that the company's chief information security officer Michael Coates, who joined in 2015, is leaving. As first reported by the The Verge, he announced the move internally three weeks ago and is leaving to start his own company.
Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I'm confident to leave the program with an amazing security team. What's next? I'm off to co-found a security startup - hope to share more about what we're doing soon!— Michael Coates (@_mwc) March 21, 2018
There's a lot of attention on information security right now with Facebook's growing Cambridge Analytica mess topping headlines. But Coates' exit follows news of other InfoSec chiefs stepping down. Today, Google's director of information security engineering announced he's exiting after eleven years, while The New York Times learned two days ago that Facebook's security chief Alex Stamos would leave.