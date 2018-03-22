Facebook's video app comes to Xbox One

Facebook is continuing its quest to make its video easier to watch in the living room. The company has released a version of its Video app for Xbox One that gives you an easy way to catch videos in between Sea of Thieves sessions. It'll seem familiar if you've used previous apps, and blends both Facebook's growing list of original shows with recommended videos and your friends' shared clips. Not that there's too much room to complain -- this still makes it convenient to catch up without squinting at your phone or PC screen.