Google Assistant now has the power to send and request money

Google is making it easy to pay Bob and Kate for last weekend's barbecue by connecting its voice assistant to its mobile payment platform. You can now ask Assistant to pay your contacts -- or to ask for payment from that one friend who keeps avoiding your calls -- by saying "Hey Google, request $10 from Kevin for pizza three weeks ago" or "Hey Google, send Conny $15 for the movies tonight." The feature is now live for Assistant on Android and iOS (probably through Google Pay Send's peer-to-peer payment capabilities) devices, but only if you're in the US.