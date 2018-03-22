Huawei may be developing a 'blockchain smartphone'

Blockchain is basically a ledger that records every transaction that happens within a cryptocurrency. These ledgers are decentralized and incorruptible, which are two of the benefits of blockchain. While this system has been heavily adopted and promoted by those invested in cryptocurrency, it has yet to appeal to a larger audience. Interest from a handset maker like Huawei could help with that.

Back in 2017, we learned that Sirin Labs was developing a blockchain-based smartphone with a $1,000 price tag. The phone was developed to run on an OS that was specifically designed for blockchain applications, like secure exchange access and crypto wallets. Presumably, Huawei has been intrigued by the interest consumers have shown in this phone -- a Sirin Labs spokesperson told Bloomberg the company has preorders for over 25,000 units.

It will be interesting to see if these talks come to fruition. If they do, you can bet that other smartphone makers will be watching to see how much success this project has, and will consider if they should follow in Huawei's footsteps.