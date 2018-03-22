Instagram lets users decide when to refresh their feed

Instagram announced some changes to user feeds today, but before you get too excited, no it's not a return to the chronological feed. However, Instagram will start surfacing newer posts at the top of the feed so that "your feed will feel more fresh and you won't mess the moments you care about," as it said in its announcement. Additionally, your feed will no longer automatically refresh and jump back to the top. Instead, users will be able to tap a "New Posts" button that will take them to the top of their feed when they want to see new posts.