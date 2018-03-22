Jabra brings noise cancellation to its behind-the-neck earbuds

Do you like the concept of Apple's BeatsX earbuds, but want something that's better at shutting out external noise and taking phone calls? Jabra might have your fix. It's expanding its Elite earbud line with the 65e, which brings active noise cancellation and higher-quality voice calls (through a three-mic array). It's even promising that this won't hurt your battery life. You should get 8 hours of listening with noise cancellation on, and 13 hours relying just on the passive cancellation of the in-ear design.