‘Monty Python’ is silly-walking onto Netflix

A big chunk of Monty Python's catalog is coming to Netflix UK in April and the US later in the year. The slate includes the iconic films Monty Python & the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian, along with TV series Monty Python's Flying Circus and several live specials. They'll all hit the service at once, so UK viewers can start binging starting on April 15th (don't forget a thin mint afterwards). US users will have to wait, and "not all titles will be available at the same time in all territories," Python's website says.
It's the first time much of the catalog has come to Netflix, though Monty Python's The Meaning of Life is missing from the list. Members include Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Graham Chapman (deceased). A complete list of the available Netflix titles is shown below.
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Monty Python's Life of Briain
- Monty Python's Flying Circus
- Monty Python's Fliegender Zirkus season 1
- Monty Python's Personal Best: season 1
- Monty Python Conquers America
- Monty Python's Almost the Truth
- The Meaning of Monty Python
- Monty Python's Best Bits (mostly): season 1
- Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live