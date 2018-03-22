‘Monty Python’ is silly-walking onto Netflix

A big chunk of Monty Python's catalog is coming to Netflix UK in April and the US later in the year. The slate includes the iconic films Monty Python & the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian, along with TV series Monty Python's Flying Circus and several live specials. They'll all hit the service at once, so UK viewers can start binging starting on April 15th (don't forget a thin mint afterwards). US users will have to wait, and "not all titles will be available at the same time in all territories," Python's website says.